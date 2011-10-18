(Kara Newman is the author of "Spice & Ice: 60 tongue-tingling
>. The opinions expressed are her own.)
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK, Oct 18 Change is afoot in Dallas,
according to barman Michael Martensen, with self-proclaimed
"cocktail bars" opening at rapid-fire pace.
He should know: As the proprietor of Cedars Social (thecedarssocial.com/),
which opened in Dallas just a few months ago - and a second bar
slated to open soon - he's part of the trend.
"Dallas is breaking into the foodie culture, and with them
come the drinkers," Martensen says. "The drinking scene is
prevalent and coming on strong."
It helps that Dallas is a business-oriented city with "a
hotel on every corner," he adds, as many of the new
establishments are opening up within or in walking distance of
these hotels to accommodate thirsty travellers.
As in other areas of Texas, tequila is the iconic Dallas
spirit, particularly when mixed into a Margarita. Further,
Dallas is credited with creating the frozen Margarita when
Dallas restaurateur Mariano Martinez first used a soft-serve
ice-cream machine to whip one up in 1971.
"You'll find a Margarita on every restaurant menu in
Dallas," says Martensen. "You'll also find a Tequila Sour on
every menu," a sophisticated addition to the tequila drink
canon.
So where to knock back some tequila? Naturally, Martensen
gives a nod to Cedars Social, where he serves a
strawberry-spiked Tequila Sour in a "1960s bachelor den"
setting. But he's not the only fan; earlier this month, the
Dallas Observer gave Cedars the nod for "best bar" as well as
"best cocktail" in Dallas.
Martensen's other picks skew toward the steakhouse genre,
including Al Biernat's (www.albiernats.com/), where
attorneys and oil men peruse the hefty wine list, and Bailey's
Prime Plus (www.baileysprimeplus.com/) - the drinks list
includes the aptly named High Maintenance cocktail, made with
Cryovac-infused cantaloupe Milagro tequila and garnished with
melon-mezcal foam.
Beyond the steakhouse, Martensen suggests a post-deal
celebratory cocktail at Marquee Grill and Bar (marqueegrill.com/),
with a view of Highland Park and a drink menu created by New
York mixologist Jason Kosmas. Look for the Trial Margarita, made
with "found fruit" and Texas honey.
Further afield, business travellers staying at the Rosewood
Mansion on Turtle Creek can find excellent drinks at the Mansion
Bar (here), such
as the Marga Dita, sassed up with chipotle and a touch of rose
syrup.
RECIPE: Tequila Por Mi Amante
(Courtesy of Michael Martensen)
This refreshing Tequila Sour, served at Cedars Social in Dallas,
dates back to 1937. Translated, the name means "tequila for my
lover".
2 ounces Don Julio silver tequila infused with fresh
strawberries
½ ounce lemon juice
½ ounce simple syrup or cane syrup
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain
into an ice-filled Collins glass. Top with club soda.
(Editing by Peter Myers and Paul Casciato)
(Created by Paul Casciato)