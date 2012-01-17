(Kara Newman is the author of "Spice & Ice: 60 tongue-tingling

By Kara Newman
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK Jan 17 "It's Portugal. Don't they
drink Port in Lisbon?" I ask.
"One would think so," replies Lisbon resident Frederico
Arouca. "But it's mostly older people, and not that much."
Occasionally, he explains, it's found mixed into cocktails in a
bid to appeal to a younger crowd.
So what do they drink in Lisbon, if not Port? According to
Arouca, CEO of Lisbon aD School, wine is the top tipple,
particularly the locally produced Moscatel de Setubal,
"considered the best moscatel in the world."
Certainly, there's no shortage of places to enjoy a glass of
wine in Lisbon, ranging from cosy, hole-in-the wall
establishments secreted within winding alleys to upscale
restaurants by the water.
Located at the edge of the continent, ocean and river views
abound. Le Chat (www.lechat-lisboa.com) is at the top of
Arouca's recommendations for enjoying the waterside views with a
drink in hand (including a "Porto Tonico" if so desired).
For business meetings amid the "trendy chic," head to Bica
do Sapato (www.bicadosapato.com/), located two metres
from the river (and co-owned by actor John Malkovich).
Meanwhile, Guilty (Rua Barata Salgueiro, 28 - Avenida da
Liberdade), owned by famed Portuguese chef Olivier Costa is "the
restaurant of the moment, where people end the night dancing."
For Fado, the soundtrack of the region, Arouca recommends
the Bairro Alto area, "where every other door is a bar or
restaurant." Tiny beer hall A Tasca do Chico (39 Rua Diario de
Noticias) is his pick here.
However, those who prefer distilled spirits may enjoy
Ginjina or Ginja, a Morello cherry liqueur typically served in a
short glass with a piece of fruit in the bottom of the cup.
The spirit is so beloved by locals that the ultimate
compliment for a tasty treat is the accolade "Sabe que nem
ginjas" (It tastes like ginja).
