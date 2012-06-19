(Kara Newman is the author of "The Secret Financial Life of
Food", Columbia University Press; publication date autumn 2012.
Any opinions expressed are her own.)
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK, June 19 From a tippler's point of
view, Munich is best known for Oktoberfest, the annual
celebration of beer referred to by some as "the world's largest
keg party."
But there is more to Munich than beer and BMWs. As a noted
financial and publishing hub, the economic centre of southern
Germany is recognised for its prosperity and high living
standards, as well as its Bavarian grandeur and love of
"Gemütlichkeit" (cosiness).
Altogether, this means that Munich has much to toast.
For starters, the city has a remarkably sophisticated
cocktail circuit. In addition to the expected wide range of
beers, travellers can sample drinks at an array of
cocktail-centric bars ranging from classic tippler haven Barista
Bar (Kardinal-Faulhaber-Strasse 11) to Mauro's Negroni Club (www.maurosnegroniclub.de/).
At each of these outposts look for drink menus that rival
professional publications, often bound and packed with
historical references, glossy photos and hundreds of spirits and
cocktails from which to choose.
But perhaps the best-known personality in Munich's cocktail
scene is Charles Schumann, a male model, cocktail book author
and owner of American bar Schumann's (www.schumanns.de).
The bar has developed a reputation for celebrity sightings
as well as impeccably made cocktails such as the Swimming Pool.
For business travellers in particular, Schumann recommends his
Schumann's Tagesbar (bit.ly/LClrje) outpost, located near
the downtown hotels.
Although Schumann declined to steer tipplers to rival
cocktail bars, he recommends a handful of grand hotels with bars
as "always good bets" for business travellers.
These picks include any of the six bars within the Hotel
Bayerischer Hof (bit.ly/4x5gU5) or the English-style
Jahreszeiten Bar within the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten
(www.kempinski.com/en/munich). Both hotels date back to
the 1800s. Schumann also points to the more contemporary Hotel
Cortiina (www.cortiina.com/).
In addition to substantial cocktail and wine lists,
travellers here can also find excellent selections of Munich's
favourite beverage: beer.
RECIPE: Swimming Pool Cocktail
Adapted from the book "American Bar: The Artistry of Mixing
Drinks" by Charles Schumann
This exotic blue drink was created in 1979 by Charles
Schumann and it is arguably still the drink for which he is best
known.
25 ml coconut cream
50 ml pineapple juice
25 ml vodka
50 ml white rum
10 ml Blue Curacao
1 cherry, for garnish
1 piece of pineapple, for garnish
Combine coconut cream, pineapple, vodka and rum in a shaker
with ice. Shake well, and strain into a hurricane glass over
crushed ice. Slowly pour the Blue Curacao into the glass (this
will create a light blue, swimming pool-like effect). Garnish
with cherry and pineapple, and serve with a straw.
