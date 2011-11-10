* Morgan Stanley to underwrite offering

* Intends to list its shares on the NYSE

Nov 10 Real estate investment trust Spirit Finance Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering of its shares.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing that Morgan Stanley will underwrite the offering.

The company, which generates revenue mainly by leasing properties to tenants, did not reveal the number of shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

Spirit Finance said it plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, but did not reveal the ticker symbol they would trade under.

The company plans to use $399 million of the proceeds from the offering to repay one tranche of its outstanding term loan, which matures in August 2013.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)