June 19 Spirit Pub Co reported volatile trading over the third quarter as sales at its managed pubs were hit by cold weather at the start of the period before regaining some lost ground as the weather improved.

Like-for-like net sales at the company's managed pubs fell 3.8 percent in the first six weeks of the quarter ended May 25, before an improvement in the weather helped them rise 2.6 percent in the final six weeks of the period.

Like-for-like net turnover at its leased pubs fell 4 percent in the first eight weeks of the quarter, also hurt by the cold weather, before posting a 1.2 percent increase in the final four weeks.

Spirit, which operates about 800 managed pubs run directly by the company under brands such as Chef & Brewer and Flaming Grill Pubs, also maintained its full-year forecast.

The company also has over 400 leased pubs, which are tenanted pubs run by pub-keepers who pay the company rent and are dependent on it for their beer supply.

Shares in the company, which was split from Punch Taverns in 2011, closed at 68 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.