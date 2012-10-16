* Sales at managed pubs up 4.8 pct on the year

* Pre-tax profit up 16 pct to 51.1 mln pounds (consensus 51.8

* Full-year dividend 1.95 pence (2011: nil

LONDON, Oct 16 Spirit Pub Company reported full-year results in line with expectations and said it was working to strengthen its managed-pub estate in the face of rising costs and muted consumer demand.

Spirit, which manages more than 800 pubs in Britain, saw sales at pubs open more than a year rise 4.8 percent in the year to August 18 and said the trend had continued into the first four weeks of the new financial year.

"Looking ahead, we expect the consumer environment to remain tough but stable. While general cost pressures are easing slightly the tax burden on our input costs continues to be a headwind," said the company in a statement on Tuesday.

It said it hoped to strengthen its brands to offset the impact of increases in beer duty, wages and rising raw material and energy costs.

Spirit, whose brands include Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, reported pre-tax profit up 16 percent to 51.1 million pounds ($82 million), compared with a forecast for 51.8 million pounds in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 11 analysts.

It proposed a full-year dividend of 1.95 pence per share.

Spirit demerged from Punch Taverns in 2011 and has since outperformed the leased-pub group, which reported a fall in profit last year.

Managed pubs, which are run directly by the company, have fared better than tenanted pubs against a tough economic backdrop as they generally have greater leeway on pricing and promotional activity, whereas tenanted pubs are run by publicans who pay the company rent and rely on it for their beer supplies.

Spirit also has more than 500 leased pubs in Britain, which saw their net income fall by 4.9 percent over the year.

Among these, the company said it had identified 100 underperforming pubs that it planned to dispose of. Over half have already been sold, raising 26 million pounds.

Shares in Spirit have risen 40 percent since the beginning of the year and closed on Monday at 60 pence, valuing the company around 390 million pounds.