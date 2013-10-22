BRIEF-Esure CEO says to maintain dividend policy
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
Oct 22 Spirit Pub Company PLC : * FY pretax profit 54 mln stg Vs 51 mln stg loss yr ago * 12 month total revenue £758.2 mln * Final dividend up 5 pct to 1.37 pence/shr * total dividend up 5 pct to 2.05 pence/shr * Managed like for like sales for 52 weeks to 17 August up 1.6% * Managed EBITDA margin for 52 weeks to 17 August up 130 basis points * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Says gross written premiums up 19.0 percent to 655 million pounds, from 550.3 million pounds in 2015.