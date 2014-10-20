Oct 20 Spirit Pub Company Plc

* Update regarding possible offer from Greene King Plc

* Received a revised proposal from Greene King on 18 October 2014 regarding a possible offer for spirit

* Representing an indicative value of approximately 109.5 pence per spirit share

* Spirit shareholders would own approximately 29 percent of combined new greene king.

* Board of Spirit has indicated to Greene King that it would be willing to recommend an offer at level

* Board is in discussions with Greene King in relation to these terms