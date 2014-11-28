UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Spirit Pub Company Plc :
* Offer update
* Scheme document with further information about offer and general meeting of Spirit shareholders to approve offer will be published by no later than Dec 24, 2014
* It is expected that scheme to implement offer will become effective in first half of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources