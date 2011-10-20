* Pernod posts 11 pct Q1 underlying sales growth

* Remy sees 18 pct H1 underlying sales rise

* Pernod eyes 6 pct organic profits growth in 2011-12

* Remy confident in capacity to improve earnings

* Pernod shares up 0.5 pct, Remy 0.1 pct ahead (Adds details, analyst comments, shares)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 20 French spirits groups Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau beat forecasts on Thursday as strong Asian demand and a recovering U.S. market lifted their quarterly sales while Pernod sounded a cautious note amid a fragile economic climate.

Pernod, the world's second biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo , said it was targeting a rise of close to 6 percent in underlying operating profits in the year to June 2012 as it expected slow growth in its mature markets.

Smaller cognac and liqueur peer Remy voiced confidence in its capacity to improve earnings but cited an "uncertain economic environment, particularly in Europe."

Share reactions were muted as cautious outlooks overshadowed stellar trading performances. By 0905 GMT, Pernod shares gained 0.5 percent and Remy were 0.1 percent ahead, outperforming a 0.9 percent fall in their European sector .

"We think organic growth of 6 percent will disappoint as consensus was expecting 8 percent...As comparison, we observe Diageo has given guidance for 9 percent organic EBIT growth for the FY12-14 period on average," Liberum Capital analysts said.

Pernod Chief Executive Pierre Pringuet told Reuters in a phone interview that 6 percent was a "good" guidance, which was "in line with the 6 percent we gave at the start of last year".

"We do not rule out exceeding it" he added, saying October trends were in line with those of the strong July-Sept first quarter. Pernod achieved 8 percent profit growth in 2010-11.

"The start of the 2011-12 financial year confirms the solidity of our markets," Pringuet said. "Our outlook assumes a macro-economic scenario featuring strong dynamism in emerging markets and slow growth in mature markets."

RESILIENT SPIRITS

Pernod and Remy's updates, combined with forecast-beating first-quarter sales for Diageo on Wednesday and strong growth for the wines and spirits division of LVMH on Tuesday, helped cement the view that drinks makers have managed to escape most of the economic gloom.

"Results from Diageo, Pernod and Remy prove the strength and resilience of the spirits group, in what is supposed to be a tough consumer climate," Liberum analysts added.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac said strong demand from Asia and continued momentum in the United States lifted first-quarter sales to 1.987 billion euros ($2.74 billion), an underlying rise of 11 percent.

This beat the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts of sales of 1.907 billion euros, and showing underlying growth of 5.6 percent.

Its Asia and the rest of the world region posted sales growth of 16 percent, driven by strong demand for Martell and Scotch whiskies in China and of local whiskies in India.

America posted underlying growth of 14 percent and the U.S. market remained positive in the first quarter.

Europe was a mixed picture, with strong Central and Eastern European markets and just 0.4 percent growth in Western Europe.

Italy and Spain suffered from a difficult economic climate while France was a sore spot as sales fell 1 percent as cool summer weather hit Ricard sales. Pringuet told Reuters that France was unlikely to decline in the second quarter.

He also reiterated that Pernod did not envisage any major acquisitions as it continues to cut debt it racked up when it bought the Absolut company Vin & Sprit in 2008.

The maker of Chivas Regal and Ballantine's whiskies is focused on cutting debt to meet a target for a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4 by end-June 2012 against 4.4 last June.

The group gained "investment grade" rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's recently but this did not change its mantra on acquisitions, he said.

Remy posted an 18.1 percent rise in underlying sales for the six months to Sept. 30 as its cognac division continued to benefit from higher pricing, notably in Asia.

All the group's divisions and regions contributed to growth and signs of recovery in the U.S. and Europe were confirmed, the company said.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur said sales rose to 474.9 million euros, beating the 465 million average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ poll of six analysts.

"Remy continues to surprise with its strong momentum. Its ultra-premium positioning explains its success," CM-CIC analyst Francis Pretre said.

Remy shares have gained 11 percent this year, outperforming an 8 percent loss for Pernod shares and a 3 percent decline in the European sector . ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Editing by James Regan and David Jones)