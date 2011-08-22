* Ex-Marsh executive says Spitzer acted with actual malice
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Former New York Governor Eliot
Spitzer was hit with a $60 million libel lawsuit by a former
Marsh & McLennan Cos (MMC.N) executive over a column posted on
Slate.com concerning an insurance bid-rigging scandal.
William Gilman, a former Marsh executive marketing
director, said Spitzer acted with "actual malice" by suggesting
in an Aug. 22, 2010 column titled "They Still Don't Get It"
that he was guilty of crimes, including crimes he was never
accused of, after his conviction had been thrown out the prior
month.
Slate.com is owned by Washington Post Co WPO.N, and its
parent Slate Group LLC is a defendant in the case.
Gilman filed his complaint late Friday in the U.S. District
Court in Manhattan. A copy was made public on Monday.
Rima Calderon, a Washington Post spokeswoman, declined to
comment. Spitzer and Gilman's lawyer Jeffrey Liddle did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gilman had been among eight insurance executives indicted
in September 2005 as Spitzer, then New York's attorney general,
probed the alleged steering of clients to favored insurers in
exchange for kickbacks.
Marsh, the largest U.S. insurance broker at the time,
agreed in January 2005 to pay $850 million in a civil
settlement with Spitzer.
While Gilman was found guilty in February 2008 on a felony
antitrust charge after a bench trial, the presiding judge threw
out that conviction in July 2010, citing new evidence.
That case was dismissed in January. The other indicted
executives either were acquitted or had their cases dismissed.
Twenty-one others pleaded guilty. [ID:nN14291031]
"READILY IDENTIFIABLE"
In his complaint, Gilman said Spitzer defamed him in
writing that "Marsh's behavior was a blatant abuse of law and
market power: price-fixing, bid-rigging and kickbacks all
designed to harm their customers and the market while Marsh and
its employees pocketed the increased fees and kickbacks."
Gilman also said Spitzer defamed him in writing that "many
employees of Marsh" have been "convicted and sentenced to jail
terms," when none had. Spitzer had written the column after a
recent critical editorial in The Wall Street Journal.
"While Mr. Spitzer's statements do not refer to Mr. Gilman
by name," the complaint said, "Mr. Gilman is readily
identifiable as the subject of the defamatory comments.
"Mr. Spitzer was well aware of his own allegations as
attorney general and the resolution of those allegations in
favor of Mr. Gilman and yet, recklessly disregarded these
facts," it added.
Gilman is seeking at least $10 million of compensatory
damages; $20 million of general damages, including damage to
his reputation; and $30 million of punitive damages.
Last month, Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) CNN canceled
Spitzer's low-rated television talk show "In the Arena," after
less than one year on the air. [ID:nN1E7651A4]
Spitzer resigned as New York's governor in March 2008 after
being linked to a prostitution ring.
The case is Gilman v. Spitzer et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-05843.
