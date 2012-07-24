July 24 SPL Logistics Escrow, LLC on Tuesday
sold $450 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $425 million.
UBS and Macquarie Capital were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: SPL LOGISTICS
AMT $450 MLN COUPON 8.875 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013
MOODY'S B2 YIELD 8.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/31/2012
S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 780.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
