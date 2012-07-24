July 24 SPL Logistics Escrow, LLC on Tuesday sold $450 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $425 million.

UBS and Macquarie Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SPL LOGISTICS AMT $450 MLN COUPON 8.875 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 8.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/31/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 780.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS