Nov 13 Splendid Medien AG :

* Q3 consolidated sales of 17.4 million euros (previous year: 9.9 million euros)

* Q3 EBIT of -1.2 million euros (previous year: -0.8 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated sales of 42.4 million euros(previous year: 38.3 million euros) and EBIT of -2.6 million euros(previous year: 1.4 million euros)

* Sees full year consolidated revenue in the range of 62 million euros to 66 million euros and EBIT in the range of 1.0 million euros to 2.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: