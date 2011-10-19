Oct 19 Splunk Inc, which makes software that collects and indexes data, is considering an initial public offering that may value the company at about $1 billion, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The San Francisco-based company is interviewing bankers to manage the sale, but the timing of the offering depended on market conditions, the report said.

In June, Splunk's Chief Executive Godfrey Sullivan told Reuters in an interview that the company was gearing up to go public in 2012. [ID:nL3E7HN2M4]

Splunk was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)