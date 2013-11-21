Nov 21 Splunk Inc : * Announces fiscal third quarter 2014 financial results * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 * Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.16 * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $78.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.1 million * Sees Q4 2014 revenue $88 million to $90 million * Sees FY 2014 revenue $291 million to $293 million * Q4 revenue view $86.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 revenue view $281.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage