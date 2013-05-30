May 30 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 54 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added 350 enterprise customers.

The company's net loss narrowed to $16.1 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter from $20.5 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it lost 6 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $57.2 million.