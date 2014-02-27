Feb 27 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as costs nearly doubled.

Splunk's shares fell 3.6 percent after the bell on Thursday.

The company's net loss increased to $32.6 million, or 30 cents per share, from $6.2 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 53 percent to $99.9 million in the quarter ended Jan. 31.

Operating expenses rose 88 percent to $121.2 million.