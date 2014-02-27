PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 27 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as costs nearly doubled.
Splunk's shares fell 3.6 percent after the bell on Thursday.
The company's net loss increased to $32.6 million, or 30 cents per share, from $6.2 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 53 percent to $99.9 million in the quarter ended Jan. 31.
Operating expenses rose 88 percent to $121.2 million.
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.