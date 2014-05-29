May 29 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc posted a bigger quarterly loss as expenses nearly doubled, sending its shares down 7 percent in extended trading.

The company's net loss widened to $50.8 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30 from $16.1 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 50 percent to $85.9 million.

