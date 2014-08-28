(Adds details, estimates, shares)

Aug 28 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 52 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more customers and the company raised its full-year revenue forecast, sending its shares up 10 percent in extended trading.

Splunk said it added 500 customers in the second quarter ended July 31, taking its total number of customers to more than 7,900 globally.

The company raised its revenue forecast for the year ending Jan. 31 to $423 million-$428 million from $402 million-$410 million.

Analysts on average were expecting $411.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, net loss attributable to Splunk widened to $60.8 million, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter from $13.7 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier, as its operating expenses more than doubled.

Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share.

Revenue rose to $101.5 million from $66.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 2 cents per share and revenue of $93.9 million.

Splunk's shares closed at $45.29 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen 34 percent this year. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)