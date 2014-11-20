BRIEF-Sterling Construction awarded $22 mln bridge project in Stockton, California
* Sterling Construction Company Inc awarded $22 million bridge project in Stockton, California
Nov 20 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 48 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.
The company said it added 500 enterprise customers in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, taking total number of customers to more than 8,400 globally.
The net loss attributable to Splunk widened to $48.6 million, or 40 cents per share, from $16.6 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 2 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $116 million from $78.6 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , which sells gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two new independent directors, following an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.