REFILE-UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
(Adds details on forecast, shares)
Nov 20 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a better-than-expected 48 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.
Shares of the company, which raised its full-year revenue forecast, rose 5 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.
The company, whose software indexes and manages data from computers, servers and mobile devices, raised its revenue forecast to $438 million-$440 million from $423 million-$428 million for the year ending Jan. 31.
Analysts on average were expecting $428 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Splunk, which uses a Google-like interface that makes it easy to search and navigate a company's database, said revenue rose to $116 million from $78.6 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $107.3 million.
The company said it added 500 enterprise customers in the quarter, taking its customer count to more than 8,400 worldwide.
Splunk said net loss attributable to the company widened to $48.6 million, or 40 cents per share, from $16.6 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 2 cents per share, above analysts' average estimate of 1 cent.
Splunk's shares closed at $64.94 on the Nasdaq. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen about 5 percent this year. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
DOW JONES FUTURES AND NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.1 PCT, S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.2 PCT