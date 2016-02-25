(Adds details, forecast, shares)

Feb 25 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc forecast full-year revenue far ahead of analysts' estimates, sending the company's shares up 11 percent in after-market trading.

The company's strong forecast is in contrast to rival Tableau Software Inc's dismal sales guidance for the full year earlier this month, which helped spark a selloff in technology stocks.

Splunk, whose customers include Tesco Plc and the U.S. Department of State, forecast revenue of about $880 million for the year ending January 2017, well above the average analyst estimate of $650.8 million.

Revenue rose 49.2 percent to $220 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31.

The company's net loss widened to $79.3 million, or 61 cents per share, from $57 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 8 cents per share and revenue of $203 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Splunk said it added 600 business customers in the fourth quarter, taking its total customer count to 11,000.

(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj kalluvila)