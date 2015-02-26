(Adds executive and analyst comments, details; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy
Feb 26 Splunk Inc forecast full-year
revenue above analysts' expectations as businesses increasingly
turn to data analytics to secure their networks from a surge in
highly sophisticated cyber attacks.
The company's shares rose 7.4 percent in after-market
trading on Thursday.
Splunk said it added 600 business customers in the fourth
quarter ended Jan. 31, taking its total customer count to 9,000.
The company's software indexes and manages data from
computers, servers and mobile devices, and helps businesses
detect and analyse threats from cyber attacks.
"Cybersecurity has been a huge tailwind for Splunk, and
that's really put a lot of fuel in their growth engine," FBR
Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives told Reuters.
Chief Executive Godfrey Sullivan said on a post-earnings
call that IT security would continue to account for 35-40
percent of overall revenue because "that business is just on
fire".
Recent high-profile attacks, such as those on Home Depot Inc
and Sony Corp, have forced businesses to
increase spending on IT security.
The cybersecurity market is estimated to grow to $155.74
billion by 2019 from $95.60 billion in 2014, according to market
research firm MarketsandMarkets. (bit.ly/15EACGR)
Splunk, whose customers include Tesco Plc and the
U.S. Department of State, forecast revenue of about $600 million
for the year ending January 2016, well above the average analyst
estimate of $580 million.
Revenue rose 47.5 percent to $147.4 million in the fourth
quarter.
The company's net loss widened to $57 million, or 47 cents
per share, from $32.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4 cents per
share and revenue of $137.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rival Tableau Software Inc also forecast
better-than-expected revenue for the full year this month after
reporting a quarterly profit that blew past Wall Street
estimates.
Splunk's shares closed at $69.57 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)