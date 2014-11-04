Nov 4 Sponda Oyj

* Q3 revenue 63.2 million euros versus 65.7 million euros

* Q3 operating income 42.2 million euros versus 44.1 million euros

* Says estimates that net operating income will be 175-180 million euros at end of 2014

* Says estimate was revised based on expected letting activities in Q4 2014 and on property transactions that could still affect Sponda's net operating income

* Says expects economic occupancy rate of group's properties in 2014 to decline slightly from 2013