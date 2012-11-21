Fidelity puts British boardroom paymasters on notice
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.
HELSINKI Nov 21 Sponda Oyj : * Issues EUR 95 million hybrid bond (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
ZURICH, Feb 16 Wealthy clients in 2016 pulled out almost $30 billion of untaxed assets from three of the world's biggest private banks, UBS, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, taking advantage of government programmes letting them pay tax on undeclared money.