Aug 1 Sponda Oyj : * Says Q2 revenue EUR 62.6 million versus EUR 67.2 million * Says Q2 operating profit EUR 44.9 million versus EUR 34.6 million * Says expects net operating income for 2014 to amount to EUR 175-183 million (including the net operating income of the properties being sold for the period they are under Sponda's ownership) * Sees economic occupancy rate of the group's properties at year-end 2014 to be