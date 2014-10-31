Oct 31 Sporever SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share of 0.15 million euros versus loss of 0.99 million euros last year

* H1 consolidated revenue is 5.8 million euros, stable compared to last year

* H1 results are in line with target to return to growth in 2014