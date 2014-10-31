BRIEF-Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices issues third series convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 731,635 shares of third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
Oct 31 Sporever SA :
* Reports H1 net income group share of 0.15 million euros versus loss of 0.99 million euros last year
* H1 consolidated revenue is 5.8 million euros, stable compared to last year
* H1 results are in line with target to return to growth in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1wjAZ3s Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Meredith raises earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 3rd quarter and full year
* Says it signed a 5.90 billion won contract with Studio Dragon Corporation to produce tvn drama <The Lost Village>