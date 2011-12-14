Soccer-Chelsea crush Arsenal, Liverpool lose in Premier League
Feb 4 Chelsea moved closer towards regaining the Premier League title after their 3-1 drubbing of Arsenal in the table-topping London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 4 Newcastle United returned to the top of the Championship table with Matt Ritchie's solitary goal sealing a tense 1-0 victory against playoff hopefuls Derby County on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 4 A moment of brilliance from Eden Hazard sent his manager Antonio Conte into paroxysms of delight during the 3-1 over Arsenal on Saturday when the Italian flung himself into the crowd to celebrate the Belgian's goal.