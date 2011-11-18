CANBERRA Nov 18 Australia will impose
tough new penalties of up to 10 years in jail for match-fixing
and betting on fixed matches after a meeting of the country's
national and state law ministers, Sports Minister Mark Arbib
said on Friday.
The move follows a series of betting and match-fixing
scandals involving international cricket, highlighted by
Pakistan's Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif being
jailed for fixing parts of a test match in England last year.
"We want to make sure we do everything possible to send a
message to those people who want to be involved in match fixing
that there will be jail time, and it won't be a light
punishment," Arbib said on Friday.
Attorneys-general from Australia's national government and
from the six states and two territories agreed to pass uniform
laws across the country to stamp out corruption in sport.
Leading Australian online sports betting agencies
Sportsbet.com.au, betfair.com, centrebet.com and sportingbet all
welcomed the development, which they said would help protect
sport from gambling-related corruption.
"Our industry has a zero tolerance policy towards
match-fixing in sport," said Sportsbet executive chairman
Matthew Tripp.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories
(Reporting by James Grubel)