SYDNEY Dec 16 The Western Australian city of
Perth is to spend A$1 billion ($992.45 million) on building a
new 60,000-seat stadium to open in 2018, the state government
said on Friday.
The stadium will have the third biggest capacity of any
arena in Australia and host Australian Rules, rugby union and
league matches as well as concerts.
"We are going a to build one of the world's great stadiums,"
state premier Colin Barnett told reporters in Perth. "I would
hope it's a spectacular piece of architecture in its own right."
Barnett said the budget for construction was A$700 million
with another A$300,000 earmarked for rail and other transport
costs.
The stadium will be built on a site currently occupied by
part of a golf course and a rubbish tip in a bend of the Swan
River, which runs through the centre of the city.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)
($1 = 1.0076 Australian dollars)