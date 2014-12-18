BERLIN Dec 18 Here are some facts on World Cup winners Germany:

- Germany's victory in Brazil was their fourth World Cup win, after 1954, 1974 and 1990.

- They equal Italy in four wins, with Brazil ahead on five World Cup victories.

- Germany have now reached at least the semi-finals in their last four World Cups.

- It was the first time a European team has won the trophy in the Americas.

- Germany striker Miroslav Klose became the World Cup all-time top scorer with 16 goals, surpassing former Brazil forward Ronaldo after scoring in their 7-1 demolition of the hosts in the semi-final.

- Germany became the first team to score seven goals in a World Cup semi-final.

- They were also the first team to score five goals in a semi-final first half.

- Germany's demolition equalled Brazil's worst-ever defeat, a 6-0 thrashing by Uruguay at the 1920 Copa America.

- Germany also beat Argentina in the 1990 final. They had lost the 1986 final to the South Americans.

- Six players featured in the team of the tournament with coach Joachim Loew earning the top coaching spot and Manuel Neuer voted keeper of the tournament.

- Neuer's performance against Algeria in the round of 16 was hailed as the goalkeeping performance of the future, as he covered more than 5.5 kilometres in distance, much of it outside his box acting as a centre back and completing 42 passes.