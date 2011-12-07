LONDON Dec 7 World road race champion and
most successful British Tour de France rider Mark Cavendish beat
distance runner Mo Farah and golfer Rory McIlroy to win the
Sportsman of the Year award from Britain's Sports Journalists'
Association (SJA) on Wednesday.
Cavendish topped a poll of more than 800 sports writers, who
also named Rebecca Adlington, the 800 metres freestyle world
swimming champion, as Sportswoman of the Year.
Cavendish's achievements on the road were recognised after
he won the green jersey for best sprinter at the Tour de France
in July, when he also won five stages to take his career tally
in the race to 20.
He also became Britain's first male road world champion
since 1965 when he triumphed in Copenhagen in September.
"We've established Britain as the dominant force in world
cycling," Cavendish said after his victory in Denmark.
Farah, who took the 5,000 world title after agonisingly
missing out on the 10,000 gold in Daegu, finished second, with
U.S. Open winner McIlroy third in the poll that has been in
existence since 1949.
World champion triathlete Helen Jenkins and jockey Hayley
Turner finished second and third in the women's poll behind
Adlington.
The 22-year-old added the 800 metres world title to her
400/800 Olympic double at the Beijing Olympics.
Adlington's award will go some way to making up for her
absence from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award
shortlist which contained 10 men and no women.
Ironman triathlete Chrissie Wellington failed to make either
short list, but a year that included winning the Hawaii world
title for the fourth time and also beating her own Iron distance
world record at Roth, Germany, earned her the Pat Besford Award
for Outstanding Performance.
Taekwondo world champion Sarah Stevenson won the SJA
Committee Award
England's cricketers, who rose to number one in the world
test rankings and retained the Ashes by defeating Australia,
were the runaway winners of the team-of-the year award.
They beat Europe's Solheim Cup-winning women golfers and
world champion rowing pair Katherine Grainger and Anna Watkins.
