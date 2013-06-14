LONDON, June 14 European Ryder Cup golfer Paul Lawrie and Red Bull's Formula One team principal Christian Horner were recognised by Britain's Queen Elizabeth in the monarch's birthday honours list on Friday.

Scot Lawrie was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for the work his foundation does in encouraging youngsters to play golf.

"It's a huge honour but there are an awful lot of people who do a lot of work for my foundation," the 1999 British Open champion told the BBC.

"I would rather one of the foundation kids won a tournament than I won a tournament. I get a huge kick from that," added Lawrie who was already an MBE (Member of the British Empire).

Horner has been Red Bull's team principal since 2005. He led them to the last three world constructors' titles and also helped German driver Sebastian Vettel win three successive individual crowns.

"I'm naturally shocked," said Horner after he was awarded an OBE for services to motorsport. "It's all a bit unexpected, incredible really.

"To be in the company of men and women who have achieved such great things for the country is something very, very special. This is right up there with what I have achieved in motorsport." (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)