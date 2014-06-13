LONDON, June 13 Wales coach Warren Gatland and golfer Laura Davies headed the list of sporting figures recognised in Queen Elizabeth's birthday honours list on Friday.

New Zealander Gatland was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) after leading the British and Irish Lions to a 2-1 series win on the 2013 tour to Australia.

The 50-year-old also guided Wales to two Six Nations titles in 2008 and 2012.

"It was a bit of a surprise," Gatland told www.walesonline.co.uk. "It's a massive honour. I'm absolutely over the moon.

"I'm very proud and humbled really. I only found out a couple of weeks ago. To receive something in the UK, for a Kiwi, is pretty special."

Davies, 50, was made a Dame having previously been awarded a CBE (Commander of the British Empire).

She is the most successful British female golfer in history having won four major championships and represented Europe 12 times in the Solheim Cup.

"It really is the greatest honour I have received in my career and what makes it even more special is that it is an honour that transcends golf," Davies told the BBC.

"It will definitely feel slightly unbelievable to be announced on the tee as Dame Laura Davies."

Other names on the list included England women's cricket captain Charlotte Edwards and Winter Olympic gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold who were awarded a CBE and an MBE (Member of the British Empire) respectively. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)