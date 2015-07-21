LONDON, July 21 Batsman Jonny Bairstow will replace Yorkshire team mate Gary Ballance as England made one change to their squad for the third Ashes test against Australia beginning next Wednesday at Edgbaston, the England Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Ballance paid the price for labouring to 23 and 14 in his two innings during England's heavy 405-run defeat in the second test at Lord's, which allowed Australia to level the series at 1-1.

Bairstow has played 14 tests, his last appearance coming in 2014 against Australia in Sydney.

"The break ahead of the third test will give the squad time to reflect on the series so far," national selector James Whitaker said.

"Ian Bell will move up the order to bat at three followed by Joe Root with Jonny Bairstow coming in at five. Jonny has worked extremely hard at his game and his record for Yorkshire speaks for itself. He fully deserves this opportunity."

