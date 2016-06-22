Olympics-Sion's 2026 bid ratified by Swiss Olympic Committee
BERNE, April 11 Sion's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics was ratified by the Swiss Olympic committee on Tuesday.
ROME, June 22 Italy's 2008 Olympic 50km race walk champion Alex Schwazer, who returned from a doping ban to win the world championship title last month, has tested positive again for a banned substance, Italy's athletics federation said on Wednesday.
"There has been a notice of a violation," a spokesman said but could not confirm newspaper reports that the positive was the result of a re-test of a January sample, taken after Schwazer had qualified for the Rio De Janeiro Olympics.
Schwazer, who also won the European 20km title in 2010, served a ban of three years nine months after admitting using the blood-booster EPO in 2012 and now faces a life ban from the sport.
An assistant to one of his coaches said Schwazer would hold a news conference later on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, a silver medallist from the 2010 Winter Olympics and three-time world champion, is retiring from the sport after a disappointing season, saying she has lost the will to compete.