TORONTO, July 18 Evidence of widespread state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes at the Sochi Olympics was confirmed on Monday in a report by an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

According to the report, which was led by Canadian law professor and sports lawyer Richard McLaren and was unveiled at a Toronto news conference, a Moscow laboratory protected Russian athletes' during the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)