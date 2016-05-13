UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
NAIROBI May 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which on Thursday declared Kenya non-compliant with its code, has told the East African country what areas of its anti-doping law need to be changed to meet requirements, Kenya's sports minister told local media.
"WADA have attached the areas of the act which they want to be rewritten or rectified for us to regain full compliance ASAP," Sports Minister Hassan Wario said in a statement Citizen TV said had been sent to it and other media outlets.
The minister added that "as soon as parliament reviews these highlighted bits of legislation we are fully compliant. No ban was mentioned in the body of the letter." (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Ossian Shine)
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.