UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
NAIROBI May 13 Kenya has requested an urgent meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the sports minister said on Friday, after the East African nation was judged non-compliant with the WADA code and put at risk of missing the Rio Olympics.
"Kenya has sought an urgent meeting with WADA to review the main areas of concern and to secure a review of its decision," Sports Minister Hassan Wario told a news conference.
Kenyan officials could travel to WADA's Canadian headquarters at the weekend, he added. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Gareth Jones)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.