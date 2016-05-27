UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
BERLIN May 27 A total of 23 athletes from five sports tested positive for banned drugs in re-checks of 265 samples from the London 2012 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
Last week the organisation found 31 athletes from six sports who could be banned from the Rio de Janeiro Games in August after failing doping tests when 454 samples were re-examined from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.