WELLINGTON, July 1 Russia's men's quadruple sculls crew have been banned from the Rio Olympics after one of their members failed a doping test in May, the sport's world governing body FISA said on Friday.

Sergej Fedorovtsev provided a urine sample at an out-of-competition test conducted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on May 17 and tested positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine, FISA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris)