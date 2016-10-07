WELLINGTON Oct 7 World Rugby's Player of the Year Dan Carter and his fellow former All Black team mate Joe Rokocoko both had exemptions for substances that caused adverse findings in a doping test four months ago, their agent has said.

French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Thursday that both Carter and Rokocoko had "anomalies" in their urine after testing around the French Top 14 final on June 24.

However, Simon Porter, who works for the players' management company, said the pair had been granted Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) for the prescribed medication as they recovered from injuries.

"Our understanding and assurances we've had are all the documents around TUEs were in place," Porter told the New Zealand Herald newspaper. He said the players had been aware of the findings for some time and were "relaxed" because the club doctor had filed the necessary paperwork.

L'Equipe said the players had tested positive for corticoids, which are typically used to treat inflammation or joint pain.

Porter said Carter was battling a calf injury, while Rokocoko had a knee problem. The tests were done the day before the final.

Racing Metro beat Toulon 29-21 in the final, which was held at Barcelona's Nou Camp soccer stadium because of the Euro 2016 tournament in France. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Paul Tait)