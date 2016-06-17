VIENNA, June 17 Russia's ban from athletics was maintained by the sport's governing body on Friday, Sky News reported, quoting unnamed sources, leaving the country's hopes of competing in the Rio Olympics dependent on the IOC giving special dispensation at a meeting next week.

The Council of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which had voted in March to retain the suspension first imposed in November, was meeting in Vienna to decide whether to extend the ban again after hearing from a task force that significant doping problems still existed in Russia.

If confirmed, the decision would mean that Russian athletes remain unable to compete in IAAF-sanctioned events, such as next month's European championships in Amsterdam, though some could still take part in Rio Games in August if the International Olympic Association (IOC) makes special dispensation at its own Olympic Summit on June 21. (Additional reporting by Mitch Phillips; Writing by Kevin Liffey)