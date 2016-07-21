Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
MOSCOW The Court of Arbitration for Sport's rejection of an appeal by a group of Russian athletes against an Olympic ban was "devoid of any logic," Igor Kazikov, the head of the Russian Olympic delegation, said on Thursday, the R-Sport news agency reported.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.