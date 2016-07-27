July 27 Following the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision on Sunday not to issue a blanket ban on Russian athletes despite evidence of systematic doping across the majority of Olympic sports, global sporting federations have been left to decide which Russians can compete at next month's Rio Games.

The IOC said any Russian athletes with a previous doping suspension will be ineligible to compete at the Olympics.

Here is the current state of play among the 28 Olympic sports.

AQUATICS (SWIMMING, DIVING, SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING AND WATERPOLO) - Yulia Efimova, Mikhail Dovgalyuk, Natalia Lovtcova, Anastasia Krapivina, Nikita Lobintsev, Vladimir Morozov and Daria Ustinova are seven Russian swimmers banned by the governing body FINA from competing at Rio.

FINA said the "exact implication for the Russian Swimming Federation is still to be clarified" and an "ad hoc commission will have to investigate".

All samples collected from Russian swimmers at the 2015 world championships are being re-tested.

ARCHERY - Russia's three-member archery team has been given the all clear to take part in the Rio Games by the World Archery Federation (WA).

ATHLETICS - The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has upheld the ban of all Russian track and field athletes from Rio except any allowed to compete under a neutral flag.

Long jumper Darya Klishina is the only athlete to have been cleared to participate in Rio as a neutral athlete.

Whistleblower and middle-distance runner Yulia Stepanova had been cleared to compete at the Games as a neutral athlete by the IAAF but was ruled out by the IOC due to her past doping record.

BADMINTON - Awaiting decision on four badminton players set to compete at Rio.

BOXING - The International Boxing Association is yet to announce a decision on 11 Russian boxers.

CANOEING - Five Russian canoe sprint athletes have been banned from competing in Rio by the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

London Games gold medallist Alexander Dyachenko, Andrey Kraitor, Alexey Korovashkov along with Elena Aniushina and Natalia Podolskaia have been banned.

CYCLING - Awaiting decision on 18 Russian cyclists.

EQUESTRIAN - Awaiting decision on five Russian athletes.

FENCING - The International Fencing Federation cleared the 16-member fencing team.

GOLF - Awaiting decision on one Russian golfer.

GYMNASTICS - The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it would announce the eligibility of Russian athletes in due time.

However, R-Sport news agency cited FIG's vice president Vitaly Titov as saying that the Russian gymnasts have been cleared to compete.

HANDBALL - The International Handball Federation has announced that it is conducting out-of competition tests on the Russian women's team participating at the Rio Games.

JUDO - The International Judo Federation, which lists Russian President Vladimir Putin as its honorary president, has given the green light for the 11 Russian judo competitors to take part.

MODERN PENTATHLON - Maksim Kutsov and Ilia Frolov have been barred from the Olympics because of prior anti-doping offences, but three other Russians, including former world champion Aleksandr Lesun, will compete at Rio.

ROWING - Ivan Balandin from the Russian men's eight has been banned from competing at Rio by the World Rowing Federation.

Anastasiia Karabelshchikova and Ivan Podshivalov, who had been sanctioned for anti-doping violations in 2007/2008, were also not eligible for the Games.

Russia's men's quadruple sculls crew were banned from Rio after one of their members, Sergej Fedorovtsev, failed a doping test in May.

On Tuesday, the federation said that 17 entered rowers and two of the coxes did not meet conditions to take part but six Russian rowers were cleared for Rio.

SAILING - World Sailing has provisionally confirmed the participation of six athletes from Russia for the Games. Pavel Sozykin was the lone athlete banned from competing in Rio.

SHOOTING - The International Shooting Federation (ISSF) has cleared all 18 Russian shooters to compete at the Games.

TABLE TENNIS - Three Russians await a decision from the International Table Tennis Federation.

TAEKWONDO - Three Russians have qualified for Rio but await a decision from the World Taekwondo Federation.

TENNIS - All seven Russian tennis players have been cleared to compete in Rio by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

TRIATHLON - The International Triathlon Union has cleared all six Russian athletes for the Rio Games.

VOLLEYBALL - International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) said it had submitted a list of Russian volleyball and beach volleyball participants to the IOC and CAS for approval.

R-Sport reported that the Russian volleyball team had been cleared to compete at Rio.

WEIGHTLIFTING - The International Weightlifting Federation said it would evaluate the evidence against Russian athletes once received.

WRESTLING - The United World Wrestling's executive board has appointed a special commission to review the eligibility of Russian wrestlers for the Olympics. The sport's governing body added that a decision will be made by Thursday.

- - - -

HOCKEY - Not qualified.

FOOTBALL - Not qualified.

RUGBY SEVENS - Not qualified.

BASKETBALL - Not qualified. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)