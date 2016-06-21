UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
MOSCOW, June 21 The Kremlin said on Tuesday that no one in Russia's leadership wants to create a precedent by boycotting the Olympics in Rio if the International Olympic Committee decides to ban Russian track and field athletes from the Games.
"I can only say that no one wants to create a precedent like this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists. "President (Vladimir) Putin is a convinced supporter of Olympic ideals, and a convinced enemy of anything that may harm these ideas."
"But beyond all doubt, we intend to defend the interests of our sportsmen - I mean, those sportsmen who are not associated in any way with doping use." (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.