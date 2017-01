ZURICH Nov 21 Russia's Yuliya Zaripova has been stripped of the gold medal she won in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the 2012 London Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday.

Zaripova, who tested positive for turinabol, was among 12 athletes, including seven medallists, who were disqualified from their events following re-testing of samples, the IOC said.

