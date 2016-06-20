MOSCOW, June 20 There won't be positive decisions for Russian athletics at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, Interfax news agency cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Monday.

The Russian track and field team has been suspended from athletics events at the Rio Olympics in August because of doping allegations.

On Tuesday the IOC will hold a meeting to address the situation in countries that have been declared non-compliant with doping rules by anti-doping organisation WADA. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)