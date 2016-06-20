UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
MOSCOW, June 20 There won't be positive decisions for Russian athletics at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, Interfax news agency cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Monday.
The Russian track and field team has been suspended from athletics events at the Rio Olympics in August because of doping allegations.
On Tuesday the IOC will hold a meeting to address the situation in countries that have been declared non-compliant with doping rules by anti-doping organisation WADA. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.