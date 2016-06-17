MOSCOW, June 17 The Kremlin said on Friday it was ready to do everything from a legal point of view to defend Russian athletes if they were banned from taking part in the Rio Olympics over doping allegations.

"Obviously, everything possible needed to defend the rights of our athletes and the Olympic team is being done and will be done at a legal level," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Russia is bracing itself for a decision by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) later on Friday which could determine whether its athletes can take part in the Rio Olympics in August. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)