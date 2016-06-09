UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
MOSCOW, June 9 The Kremlin on Thursday shrugged off new allegations of doping in Russian sport and slammed those giving such evidence to Western broadcasters as "well-known fugitive figures working off their 30 silver coins".
The Kremlin maintains that documentaries, including the ones by German public broadcaster ARD/WDR, about numerous cases of Russians using banned substances, are "unfounded slander", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.